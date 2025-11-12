Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 1.40% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.107.11113.9121.5119.4431.3032.1424.6325.8118.9619.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News