63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2026.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2026.

Just Dial Ltd surged 19.13% to Rs 672.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9482 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 745.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12139 shares in the past one month. Epigral Ltd spiked 9.85% to Rs 1075.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2239 shares in the past one month. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd gained 8.81% to Rs 518.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.95 lakh shares in the past one month.