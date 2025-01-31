Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 15.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 71.09 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 15.94% to Rs 19.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 71.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.71.0961.9231.6433.1925.4021.8024.9821.5119.0616.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News