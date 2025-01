Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.13% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Stellant Securities (India) declined 62.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.13% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

