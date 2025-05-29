Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Welspun Corp Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Castrol India Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 May 2025.

Welspun Corp Ltd notched up volume of 158.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.13% to Rs.887.90. Volumes stood at 16.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd clocked volume of 226.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.218.22. Volumes stood at 8.42 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 1481.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 110.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.68% to Rs.78.92. Volumes stood at 624.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 7.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.85% to Rs.756.80. Volumes stood at 80355 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd registered volume of 21.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.2,090.60. Volumes stood at 3.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

FMCG stocks edge lower

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin drops after Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

