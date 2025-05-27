Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 6872.12 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 76.74% to Rs 268.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 6872.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6164.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.58% to Rs 570.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 21846.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19914.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6872.126164.83 11 21846.7019914.17 10 OPM %7.846.29 -6.886.10 - PBDT388.69241.54 61 911.17611.85 49 PBT342.16193.29 77 727.49426.49 71 NP268.20151.75 77 570.74346.78 65

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

