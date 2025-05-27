K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 6872.12 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 76.74% to Rs 268.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 6872.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6164.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.58% to Rs 570.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 21846.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19914.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6872.126164.8321846.7019914.177.846.296.886.10388.69241.54911.17611.85342.16193.29727.49426.49268.20151.75570.74346.78

