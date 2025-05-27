KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.67% to Rs 153.26 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 44.39% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.67% to Rs 153.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.56% to Rs 35.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 659.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
