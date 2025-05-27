Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 177.32 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 43.96% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 177.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 83.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 631.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 578.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

