Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.05% to Rs 3.95 crore

Net profit of Saj Hotels declined 43.62% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.954.1633.9253.851.672.281.141.820.841.49

