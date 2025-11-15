Superhouse standalone net profit rises 116.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 139.87 crore

Net profit of Superhouse rose 116.06% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 139.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.139.87131.787.605.799.786.736.133.044.712.18

