SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 41.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 100.03 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive declined 41.89% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 100.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.100.03100.222.483.582.213.141.142.100.861.48

