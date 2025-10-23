Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd surged 9.13% to Rs 445.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10777 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd soared 8.71% to Rs 3436. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month. Birlasoft Ltd spiked 7.12% to Rs 376.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47919 shares in the past one month. Gokaldas Exports Ltd spurt 7.03% to Rs 855.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19105 shares in the past one month.