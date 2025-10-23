Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 16061.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 3.63% to Rs 2685.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 16061.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15729.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16061.0015729.00 2 OPM %23.2024.08 -PBDT3744.003896.00 -4 PBT3386.003558.00 -5 NP2685.002591.00 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netflix Plunge and Trade Tensions Drag Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 Lower

Epack Prefab Tech spurts after Q2 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 29.47 cr

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 231-cr contract for rehabilitation building in Mumbai

SME IPO surged in FY24 and FY25 on strong retail participation

AU Small Finance Bank Directors cease

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story