Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 3.63% to Rs 2685.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 16061.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15729.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16061.0015729.0023.2024.083744.003896.003386.003558.002685.002591.00

