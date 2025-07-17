Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,293 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,293 cr

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,293 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

Order in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas marke

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

