Stock Alert: Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech, Le Travenues, Angel One, SBI

Angel One and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Wipro, Axis Bank, 360 One WAM, CEAT, Clean Science and Technology, HDFC AMC, Heritage Foods, Indian Hotels Company, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindtree, Newgen Software Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Polycab India, Route Mobile, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sunteck Realty, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Waaree Renewable Technologies will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tech Mahindra reported a 2.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore on 0.25% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)s consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) reported a 28.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.09 crore on 72.9% increase in net sales to Rs 314.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Angel Ones consolidated net profit tumbled 60.9% to Rs 114.47 crore on 18.8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.53 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. SBIs board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 811.05 per equity share.