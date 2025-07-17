Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech, Le Travenues, Angel One, SBI

Stock Alert: Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech, Le Travenues, Angel One, SBI

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Angel One and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Wipro, Axis Bank, 360 One WAM, CEAT, Clean Science and Technology, HDFC AMC, Heritage Foods, Indian Hotels Company, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindtree, Newgen Software Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Polycab India, Route Mobile, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sunteck Realty, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Waaree Renewable Technologies will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tech Mahindra reported a 2.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore on 0.25% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)s consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) reported a 28.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.09 crore on 72.9% increase in net sales to Rs 314.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Angel Ones consolidated net profit tumbled 60.9% to Rs 114.47 crore on 18.8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.53 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

SBIs board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 811.05 per equity share.

Reliance Powers board has approved raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or equity linked instruments or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a qualified institutions placement or follow on public offer or a combination thereof. Further, the board approved the issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches or series, on a private placement basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

