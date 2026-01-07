Kalyan Jewellers rallies after revenue jumps 42% YoY in Q3 FY26

Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 5.01% to Rs 525.70 after the company's consolidated revenue climbed approximately 42% YoY, driven by robust festive demand, strong same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere.

The companys India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 42% during Q3 FY26 as compared to Q3 FY25, driven primarily by strong festive demand. Demand after Diwali remained resilient despite volatility in gold prices, with growth broad-based across both plain gold and studded jewellery segments. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 27%.

International operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 36% YoY during the quarter. In the Middle East, revenue rose approximately 28% in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25, largely driven by strong same-store sales growth. International markets contributed approximately 11% to the companys consolidated revenue during the quarter.