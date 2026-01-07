Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24082 shares

Concord Biotech Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2026.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24082 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.2,108.00. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd saw volume of 26483 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3478 shares. The stock increased 2.64% to Rs.1,390.45. Volumes stood at 8977 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18539 shares. The stock lost 0.39% to Rs.1,248.80. Volumes stood at 11492 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 8.52 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.521.80. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41874 shares. The stock gained 4.78% to Rs.679.90. Volumes stood at 50107 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan Company jumps after strong Q3 FY26 business update

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 13% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY26

A B Infrabuild gains after bagging orders worth Rs 62 crore

IRB Infra receives NHAI LoA for NH-16 project in Odisha

Dollar index largely unmoved; Focus shifts to US non farms data

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story