Kalyani Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 56.82 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 236.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 265.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.8263.58 -11 236.79265.84 -11 OPM %2.080.80 -5.854.01 - PBDT0.901.43 -37 11.8414.28 -17 PBT1.19-1.07 LP 5.623.09 82 NP0.71-3.03 LP 4.55-0.18 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

