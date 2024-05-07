Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 84.51 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 99.21% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 84.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.67% to Rs 44.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 304.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales84.5180.50 5 304.35295.08 3 OPM %27.2934.12 -29.8336.88 - PBDT13.0041.41 -69 42.0893.39 -55 PBT8.2237.56 -78 24.4177.91 -69 NP2.13271.16 -99 44.85312.88 -86

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

