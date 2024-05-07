Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 84.51 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 99.21% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 84.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.67% to Rs 44.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 304.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

84.5180.50304.35295.0827.2934.1229.8336.8813.0041.4142.0893.398.2237.5624.4177.912.13271.1644.85312.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News