Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 17.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 17.68% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 191.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.191.14190.1812.368.5927.1022.2625.7520.9318.7015.89

