Jayshree Chemicals standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jayshree Chemicals declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.883.79-4.51-6.070.03-0.040.03-0.040.100.13

