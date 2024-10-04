Vedanta records alumium production of 6.09 lakh tonnes in Q2

The diversified minerals company informed that its total aluminum production rose 3% to 6,09,000 tonnes in Q2 FY25 as compared with 5,94,000 tonnes posted in Q2 FY24. The alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery was at 4,99,000 tonnes, up 7.54% YoY, and down 7.42% QoQ. The saleable metal production was at 2,62,000 tonnes in Q2 FY25, up 8.71% YoY while remains same QoQ, said the company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Zinc India's mined metal production in the second quarter stood at 256,000 tonnes, up 2% YoY and down 2% QoQ. Refined zinc production came in at 1,98,000 tonnes, up 7% YoY and down 6% QoQ.

Silver production was at 184 tonnes, up 2% YoY and 10% QoQ.

The mined metal of Zinc International slipped 34% YoY to 44,000 tonnes in Q2 FY25.

In Oil & Gas, the companys average daily gross operated production declined 22% YoY to 104.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd).

Saleable iron ore production in Karnataka stood at 1.3 million tonnes, up 7% YoY and 3% QoQ.

Pig Iron production fell 13% YoY at 1,89,000 tonnes, which was adversely impacted due to maintenance activity.

In Power segment, overall power sales were up 7% YoY and down 10% QoQ at 4,322 million units. Wind power generation was at 129 million units, down 18% YoY but up 19% QoQ, due to weather conditions.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The diversified metal company reported 54.02% increase in net profit to Rs 5,095 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 3,308 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 5.68% YoY to Rs 35,239 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Vedanta rose 0.20% to Rs 512.80 on the BSE.

