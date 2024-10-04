Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 2.24%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6297.35, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.25% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6297.35, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25144.8. The Sensex is at 82123.01, down 0.45%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 0.33% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23178.75, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6334.95, up 2.03% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 82.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.25% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

