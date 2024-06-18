Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanak Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanak Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Kanak Projects reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 16.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.763.15 19 16.4714.65 12 OPM %26.864.76 -48.63-115.29 - PBDT1.010.15 573 8.01-16.89 LP PBT1.010.15 573 8.01-16.89 LP NP0.88-0.45 LP 6.34-14.15 LP

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

