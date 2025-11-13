Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 10.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 465.69 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 10.41% to Rs 41.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 465.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 418.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.465.69418.3313.0113.3562.5555.5655.3750.1941.1437.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News