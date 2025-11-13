Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 24.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.89% to Rs 132.98 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 24.68% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.89% to Rs 132.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.132.9887.5510.0815.5115.6015.0610.3613.687.7510.29

