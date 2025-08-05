Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 453.78 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 453.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 384.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.453.78384.133.610.476.28-8.12-10.46-23.01-7.83-16.64

