Kanoria Chemicals &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 361.75 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 361.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 1476.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1578.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales361.75444.86 -19 1476.721578.43 -6 OPM %7.965.19 -3.574.58 - PBDT17.6812.44 42 28.9646.72 -38 PBT2.06-3.01 LP -33.54-12.21 -175 NP-9.26-1.52 -509 -38.40-8.77 -338

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

