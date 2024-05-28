Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.11% to Rs 33.93 croreNet profit of Tai Industries declined 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.11% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.41% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.90% to Rs 147.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
