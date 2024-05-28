Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 53.11% to Rs 33.93 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries declined 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.11% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.41% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.90% to Rs 147.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.9372.36 -53 147.78254.36 -42 OPM %-0.240.75 --0.550.28 - PBDT0.200.79 -75 1.666.56 -75 PBT0.090.71 -87 1.296.31 -80 NP0.640.66 -3 1.414.61 -69

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

