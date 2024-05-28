Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 62.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 114.63 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 62.33% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 114.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.27% to Rs 75.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.81% to Rs 701.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1165.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News