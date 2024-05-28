Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 62.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 114.63 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 62.33% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 114.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.27% to Rs 75.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.81% to Rs 701.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1165.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

114.63305.70701.541165.4516.9512.8413.6612.5531.5060.29146.64208.1029.9756.59137.24187.3514.1837.6475.55106.81

