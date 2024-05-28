Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 25.68 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 47.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.86% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 101.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.6823.00 12 101.8078.43 30 OPM %8.265.83 -5.176.64 - PBDT2.881.24 132 6.824.14 65 PBT2.771.14 143 6.413.75 71 NP0.960.65 48 3.404.99 -32

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

