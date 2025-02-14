Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 97.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Sales decline 19.72% to Rs 61.35 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 97.22% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.72% to Rs 61.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.3576.42 -20 OPM %5.827.83 -PBDT1.382.81 -51 PBT0.261.90 -86 NP0.041.44 -97

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

