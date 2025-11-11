Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 145.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.11% to Rs 16.89 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 145.92% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.11% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.8910.9629.6624.544.562.283.251.302.410.98

