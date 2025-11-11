Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 102.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.20% to Rs 34.50 crore

Net profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 102.00% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.20% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.5019.0420.3520.178.164.087.903.916.063.00

