Kansai Nerolac Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported a 5.20% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 136.94 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 130.16 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,871.02 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,863.77 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
EBITDA stood at Rs 211.85 crore, registering a de-growth of 1.5% over the same quarter of the previous year.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY26 was Rs 184.39 crore, down 4% from Rs 192.09 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On a half-year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 367.79 crore, while revenue increased 1.13% to Rs 3,958.44 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25.
Pravin Chaudhari, managing director, Kansai Nerolac Paints, said: During the quarter, growth in the Automotive segment was sustained. This momentum is expected to sustain. Company also saw good growth in Performance Coating. Going forward this segment is also expected to do well on the back of good order flows. Both Automotive and Performance Coatings are expected to benefit from boost in demand due to the cut in GST for the Auto majors and other OEMs as well as infrastructure push. Overall demand in Decorative was affected due to heavy and extended monsoons.
The company continues to do well in areas of construction chemicals, waterproofing, wood finishes and projects. A shorter Diwali season and continued monsoons could impact growth in the short term. Raw material prices remained benign though there was considerable volatility witnessed in the forex markets along with Geopolitical uncertainty. Looking forward we expect the momentum in both Automotive and Performance coatings to remain strong and a gradual recovery in Decorative.
Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.
The scrip slipped 1.39% to Rs 245.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
