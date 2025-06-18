Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.19% to Rs 6.73 crore

Net loss of Orissa Minerals Development Company reported to Rs 31.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.19% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 64.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.