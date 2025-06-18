Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty set for muted start as investors await US Federal Reserve policy decision

GIFT Nifty set for muted start as investors await US Federal Reserve policy decision

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 20.5 points lower in early trade, suggesting a muted start to equities on the Dalal Street today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,482.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,207.19 crore in the Indian capital market segment on 17 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5,869.04 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 11,773.25 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Asia mixed; US Fed decision, Israel-Iran war eyed

Trump administration gives 36 countries new deadline to avoid travel ban

Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

US Dow Jones futures were down 219 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street.

Markets in Asia traded in a mixed fashion on Wednesday, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran weigh on investor sentiment.

Adding fuel to fire, U.S. President Donald Trump is mulling a military strike on Iran, while demanding the countrys leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrender, media reports stated.

Japan exports in May declined 1.7% year on year, which is lower than the decline of 3.8% that was widely anticipated by the markets.

The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan highlighted in its monetary policy statement that the countrys growth was likely to moderate on the back of factors like trade, which would lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and a decline in domestic corporate profits.

On the Wall Street, all three major averages ended the trading day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 299.29 points, or 0.70%, to close at 42,215.80. The S&P 500 shed 0.84% to end at 5,982.72, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% and settled at 19,521.09.

The key indices ended lower ahead of the US Federal Reserves rate decision, which is due Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but investors will be keeping a close eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powells post-meeting comments.

Traders are also watching for policymakers forecast on rate policy, as the Federal Open Market Committee will be sharing members dot plot of rate expectations.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks slipped into the red on Tuesday, dragged down by rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. A spike in crude oil prices and persistent FII outflows further dampened mood on Dalal Street. The Nifty closed below the 24,900 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26% to 81,583.30. The Nifty 50 index fell 93.10 points or 0.37% to 24,853.40. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.67%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Ugro Capital, Heranba Inds, Polycab India, EMS, Manba Finance

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

INR slides near two-month low amid pessimistic global sentiments

Kharif area up 1.68% on year, sharp spike in oilseeds acreage

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34.42 times

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story