Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 20.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 20.67% to Rs 344.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 285.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 2082.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1715.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2082.221715.8326.5025.92550.14450.58489.52406.97344.97285.88

