Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank declined 14.39% to Rs 283.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2243.022112.61 6 OPM %66.9064.13 -PBDT349.25395.92 -12 PBT349.25395.92 -12 NP283.55331.21 -14
