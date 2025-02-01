Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 14.39% to Rs 283.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2243.022112.6166.9064.13349.25395.92349.25395.92283.55331.21

