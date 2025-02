Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.90% to Rs 208.39 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 11.98% to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 208.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 178.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.208.39178.2622.4319.8449.5843.9342.4036.4530.5727.30

