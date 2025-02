RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 45.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 112.79 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 45.59% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.112.79113.3421.1923.6916.8022.729.1416.626.5412.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News