Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.983.881.51-5.671.621.441.010.81-11.330.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News