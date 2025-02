L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 3.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 676.90 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 3.80% to Rs 75.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 676.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 600.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.676.90600.3716.7917.74123.17116.4799.2196.8775.3072.54

