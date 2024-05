With effect from 25 May 2024

Karur Vysya Bank announced that Dr K S Ravichandran (DIN: 00002713), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank demitted office at the close of office hours on 25 May 2024, consequent to completion of his eight (8) years tenure in terms of Section 10A(2A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

