KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,050 crore across businesses

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders totalling Rs 1,050 crore across its various business verticals.In the Renewables segment, the company won a breakthrough order for a 100+ MW wind project Balance of Plant (BoP) package in Southern India from a renowned private developer.
The Civil business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from an existing client for executing a downstream project in Western India for a leading steel player.
In Transmission & Distribution (T&D), the company won orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
The Cables & Conductors business secured orders for supplying various types of cables and conductors in both domestic and international markets.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses especially the maiden order in the wind energy segment secured by our renewables business, marking our entry into this fast-growing area of the renewable energy sector. Our civil business continues to strengthen its presence in the B&F segment with a large downstream project from a leading steel player. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers has secured significant tower supply orders in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at ~Rs 19,300 crore, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our growth targets.
The company is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.
KECs consolidated net profit jumped 88.21% to Rs 160.75 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 19.13% to Rs 6,091.56 crore. Its year-to-date order intake has crossed Rs 17,000 crore, up about 17% from last year.
The counter rose 0.05% to Rs 737.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content