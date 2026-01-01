KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,050 crore across businesses

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders totalling Rs 1,050 crore across its various business verticals.

In the Renewables segment, the company won a breakthrough order for a 100+ MW wind project Balance of Plant (BoP) package in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

The Civil business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from an existing client for executing a downstream project in Western India for a leading steel player.

In Transmission & Distribution (T&D), the company won orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

The Cables & Conductors business secured orders for supplying various types of cables and conductors in both domestic and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses especially the maiden order in the wind energy segment secured by our renewables business, marking our entry into this fast-growing area of the renewable energy sector. Our civil business continues to strengthen its presence in the B&F segment with a large downstream project from a leading steel player. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers has secured significant tower supply orders in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at ~Rs 19,300 crore, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our growth targets.