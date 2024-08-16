Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 322.41% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 26.47% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 322.41% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.901.1610.2081.031.401.371.391.361.001.36

