Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 322.41% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 26.47% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 322.41% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.901.16 322 OPM %10.2081.03 -PBDT1.401.37 2 PBT1.391.36 2 NP1.001.36 -26

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

