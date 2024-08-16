Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 322.41% to Rs 4.90 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 26.47% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 322.41% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.901.16 322 OPM %10.2081.03 -PBDT1.401.37 2 PBT1.391.36 2 NP1.001.36 -26
