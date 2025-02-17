Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-550.00-1675.00 -PBDT0.69-0.66 LP PBT0.68-0.68 LP NP0.55-0.64 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 12.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 11.48% in the December 2024 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sandesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 96.10% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story