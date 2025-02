Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 12.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 710.15 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 12.93% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 710.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 655.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.710.15655.487.187.8639.2339.8431.9732.3524.3227.93

