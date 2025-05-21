Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 1722.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 1722.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global rose 1722.58% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1709.38% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 0.480.48 0 OPM %46.15126.67 -50.0041.67 - PBDT0.030.14 -79 0.220.16 38 PBT0.030.14 -79 0.220.16 38 NP5.650.31 1723 5.790.32 1709

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

