Nifty drops below 24,000; oil & gas shares under pressure

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with steep losses in morning trade. The Nifty tanked below the crucial 24,000 level. Oil & gas shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,102.87 points or 1.38% to 78,627.24. The Nifty 50 index dropped 360.70 points or 1.48% to 23,943.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.89%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,056 shares rose and 2,714 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) (down 2.62%), Bata India (down 0.92%), Exide Industries (down 2.14%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 3.58%), KEC International (down 2.62%) and Raymond (down 1.95%) will announce their results later today.

New Listing:

Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 9% YoY in Oct'24

Afcons Infrastructure slides on debut

Eicher Motors CV sales dip 5% YoY in Oct'24

Welspun Corp bags orders for supplying HSAW pipes to gas project in USA

Azad Engineering inks Rs 700 cr deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure were currently trading at Rs 450.25 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.75% as compared with the issue price of Rs 463.

The scrip was listed at Rs 430.05, exhibiting a discount of 7.12% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 453.75 and a low of 419.85. On the BSE, over 10.95 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index slipped 2.90% to 11,110.85. The index rose 0.84% in the past trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.50%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 3.24%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.04%), Mahanagar Gas (down 2.79%), Reliance Industries (down 2.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 2.15%), Gujarat Gas (down 2.13%), Oil India (down 1.98%), GAIL (India) (down 1.66%) and Castrol India (down 1.64%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Auto dropped 4.15%. The auto major reported 2% rise in total auto sales to 4,79,707 units in October 2024 as against 4,71,188 units in October 2023.

Zen Technologies slipped 1.91%. The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in Q2 FY25, zoomed 276.18% to Rs 65.23 crore posted in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operations spiked 277.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 241.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined 2.74%. The company said that it had handled 37.9 MMT of total cargo in October 2024, which is higher by 2.43% as compared with 37 MMT of cargo handled in October 2023.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

